Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Price Hits $448.27 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $2.53 billion and $1.13 billion worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be purchased for about $448.27 or 0.00961325 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped BNB alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00050060 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,483.45 or 0.07470266 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,678.53 or 1.00102262 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00047686 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,645,413 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.