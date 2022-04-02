Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $72.75 on Thursday. Xcel Energy has a one year low of $61.15 and a one year high of $72.94.
Xcel Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Xcel Energy (XEL)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.