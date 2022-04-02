Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Rating Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$5.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xebec Adsorption presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.25.

Get Xebec Adsorption alerts:

OTCMKTS XEBEF opened at $1.76 on Thursday. Xebec Adsorption has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $4.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.88.

Xebec Adsorption, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of environmentally responsible purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air. It operates through the following segments: Systems, Service, and Infrastructure. The System segment provides renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and renewable hydrogen for a variety of applications, from fuel cells to fossil fuel replacement applications for low carbon transportation fuels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.