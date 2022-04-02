XGOX Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $58.00 (XGOX)

XGOX (XGOX) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. XGOX has a market capitalization of $40,510.24 and $58.00 worth of XGOX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XGOX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, XGOX has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XGOX Profile

XGOX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. XGOX’s total supply is 2,632,945,770 coins and its circulating supply is 2,379,530,425 coins. XGOX’s official message board is gocoin.rocks/forum . The official website for XGOX is xgox.rocks . The Reddit community for XGOX is /r/xGOxCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XGOX’s official Twitter account is @XgoxCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Go! is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling XGOX

