XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $88.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “XPO Logistics, Inc. is a third-party logistics provider offering expedient, single-source solutions for time-critical and service-sensitive shipments through its non-asset based transportation network. XPO serves customers in the U.S, Canada and Mexico with domestic and international freight destinations. XPO’s suite of logistics services is offered through three brands: expedited surface transportation through Express-1, Inc., domestic and international freight forwarding services through Concert Group Logistics, Inc., and truckload brokerage services through Bounce Logistics, Inc. XPO Logistics, Inc., formerly known as Express-1 Expedited Solutions, Inc., is based in Buchanan, Michigan. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on XPO. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on XPO Logistics from $131.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, XPO Logistics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.69.

Shares of XPO stock traded down $2.89 on Friday, hitting $69.91. 2,392,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,218. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.27 and a 200 day moving average of $75.07. XPO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $59.22 and a fifty-two week high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MFN Partners Management LP increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 180.3% in the 3rd quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,575,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $103,216,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $92,223,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $79,694,000. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,350,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,433,000 after acquiring an additional 567,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

