Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Short Interest Update

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,020,000 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the February 28th total of 5,130,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on YNDX shares. StockNews.com cut Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. HSBC upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Yandex from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Yandex during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Yandex by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Yandex by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 501 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Yandex during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Yandex during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yandex stock opened at $18.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.89 and a 200 day moving average of $56.97. Yandex has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $87.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -32.66 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The information services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. Yandex had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a positive return on equity of 1.80%.

Yandex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

