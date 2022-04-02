Youngs Advisory Group Inc. Has $6.66 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Youngs Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,505 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 4.2% of Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its holdings in Apple by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whelan Financial bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $174.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.80. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.25 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. Apple’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. New Street Research raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.82.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

