Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to Announce $0.30 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.34. CenterPoint Energy reported earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 49.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CenterPoint Energy.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

CNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.08.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $31.15 on Wednesday. CenterPoint Energy has a 52-week low of $22.70 and a 52-week high of $31.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.33 and a 200-day moving average of $27.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNP. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 335.5% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1,427.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

