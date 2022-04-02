Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Will Post Earnings of $1.86 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.85 and the highest is $1.87. Extra Space Storage reported earnings per share of $1.50 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full-year earnings of $7.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $8.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.18 to $8.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.51. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 54.24%. The company had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $229.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.87.

In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,125 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth M. Woolley purchased 10,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $200.75 per share, with a total value of $2,107,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,094,573 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

EXR stock traded up $3.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $209.57. 501,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,484. Extra Space Storage has a 12 month low of $132.99 and a 12 month high of $228.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.83. The company has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 97.09%.

About Extra Space Storage (Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

