Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.35 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Karuna Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.52) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.64). Karuna Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($7.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.57) to ($6.36). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($7.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.16) to ($6.16). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Karuna Therapeutics.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $36.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.89) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $182.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.17.

Shares of KRTX traded up $5.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.81. The company had a trading volume of 154,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,966. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.30. Karuna Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $93.77 and a 1-year high of $161.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -26.74 and a beta of 1.98.

In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 7,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.79, for a total transaction of $1,010,745.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,684 shares of company stock worth $3,570,854 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRTX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 85,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 16,881 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $518,000. 93.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

