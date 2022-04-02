Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.25 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) to announce $4.25 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Lam Research’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.26 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.23 billion. Lam Research posted sales of $3.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full year sales of $17.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.07 billion to $17.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $19.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.57 billion to $19.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lam Research.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.03 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $583.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Lam Research from $770.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Lam Research from $597.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $720.04.

Shares of LRCX traded down $12.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $525.45. 1,208,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,500,268. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.25. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $466.06 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $552.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $604.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.69%.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total value of $413,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,237 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,989. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $619,097,000 after purchasing an additional 274,306 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Lam Research by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,435,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,689,000 after acquiring an additional 6,782 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Lam Research by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Lam Research by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 30,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,385,000 after acquiring an additional 9,504 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lam Research (LRCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.