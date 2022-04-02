Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $250.68 Million

Equities research analysts expect PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) to announce sales of $250.68 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PRA Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $244.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $254.03 million. PRA Group reported sales of $289.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PRA Group will report full year sales of $977.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $930.75 million to $1.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $965.27 million to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PRA Group.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.55 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PRAA shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PRA Group in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on PRA Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PRA Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 8.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after acquiring an additional 12,661 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PRA Group in the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in PRA Group by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,733,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,197,000 after purchasing an additional 76,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

PRA Group stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.42. The company had a trading volume of 235,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,743. PRA Group has a 12-month low of $35.78 and a 12-month high of $51.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.04.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

