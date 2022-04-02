Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) to Post -$0.28 EPS

Analysts predict that Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Reviva Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.22). Reviva Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 180%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Reviva Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.76). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.73). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Reviva Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVPH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 82.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 15,152 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVPH opened at $2.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average is $2.92. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $9.50.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the central nervous system, respiratory, and metabolic diseases. It uses chemical genomics driven technology platform and proprietary chemistry to develop new medicines.

