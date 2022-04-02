Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.97 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the lowest is $0.93. Tempur Sealy International posted earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 51.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full-year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $4.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tempur Sealy International.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 190.50% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Tempur Sealy International stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,036,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,147,875. Tempur Sealy International has a fifty-two week low of $26.90 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter worth $88,203,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter worth about $1,043,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,374,000 after buying an additional 39,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

