Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) will report $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the lowest is $1.07. Yum! Brands posted earnings per share of $1.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full-year earnings of $4.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.33 to $5.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen upgraded Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.41.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $183,595.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YUM. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YUM traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.82. 2,884,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,079,474. The company has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.59. Yum! Brands has a 12-month low of $109.95 and a 12-month high of $139.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.68%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

