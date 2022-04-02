Zacks: Analysts Expect Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) will report $1.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Atmos Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.47 billion and the highest is $1.50 billion. Atmos Energy posted sales of $1.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Atmos Energy will report full year sales of $4.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.96 billion to $4.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Atmos Energy.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.86. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ATO shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total transaction of $101,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,905,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,456,896,000 after purchasing an additional 987,165 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,245,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,073,378,000 after buying an additional 455,162 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,474,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $482,891,000 after buying an additional 55,815 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,884,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,971,000 after purchasing an additional 921,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $375,224,000. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATO traded up $1.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.41. The stock had a trading volume of 994,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,064. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. Atmos Energy has a 12 month low of $85.80 and a 12 month high of $121.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

