Zacks: Analysts Expect Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Will Post Earnings of $6.68 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) will report earnings of $6.68 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $7.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.20. Deere & Company posted earnings per share of $5.68 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full year earnings of $22.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.09 to $23.11. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $26.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.37 to $29.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.87 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

DE has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $439.06.

DE stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $416.80. 1,480,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,248,873. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $320.50 and a 52 week high of $437.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $364.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.28%.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DE. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

