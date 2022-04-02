Zacks: Analysts Expect Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.87 Billion

Analysts expect Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.87 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.83 billion and the highest is $1.91 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security posted sales of $1.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full year sales of $8.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.08 billion to $8.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.39 billion to $8.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 26.45%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $123.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.30.

FBHS opened at $74.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.20 and a 200 day moving average of $95.39. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a fifty-two week low of $73.50 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $380,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.