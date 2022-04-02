Zacks: Analysts Expect Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $121.56 Million

Analysts predict that Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) will report sales of $121.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Grosvenor Capital Management’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $111.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $131.31 million. Grosvenor Capital Management reported sales of $103.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Grosvenor Capital Management will report full-year sales of $551.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $547.30 million to $555.43 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $593.97 million, with estimates ranging from $587.54 million to $600.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Grosvenor Capital Management.

Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Grosvenor Capital Management had a negative return on equity of 187.86% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grosvenor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of GCMG stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.63. The company had a trading volume of 189,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,119. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.60. Grosvenor Capital Management has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $13.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Grosvenor Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 160.01%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 5,953,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,516,000 after purchasing an additional 197,440 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Grosvenor Capital Management by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,666,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,001,000 after buying an additional 151,471 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Grosvenor Capital Management by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,322,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,389,000 after buying an additional 463,592 shares during the period. Natixis increased its position in Grosvenor Capital Management by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,584,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,081,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,462,000 after buying an additional 34,659 shares in the last quarter. 22.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

