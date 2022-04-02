Zacks: Analysts Expect KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for KemPharm’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.05). KemPharm posted earnings per share of ($1.61) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that KemPharm will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $1.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow KemPharm.

Get KemPharm alerts:

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). KemPharm had a negative net margin of 37.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%.

KMPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KemPharm in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright raised shares of KemPharm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KemPharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ KMPH opened at $5.17 on Wednesday. KemPharm has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $15.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.78 and a 200-day moving average of $7.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in KemPharm by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in KemPharm by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,313 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in KemPharm by 139.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in KemPharm by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,719 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in KemPharm by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,764 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the period. 34.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KemPharm Company Profile (Get Rating)

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KemPharm (KMPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KemPharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KemPharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.