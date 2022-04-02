Zacks: Analysts Expect MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.76 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) will announce $20.76 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $27.87 million. MacroGenics posted sales of $16.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full year sales of $138.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $109.80 million to $178.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $121.84 million, with estimates ranging from $90.70 million to $152.98 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MacroGenics.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.13). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 260.97% and a negative return on equity of 67.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Friday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $35.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.73.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNX opened at $9.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.51. MacroGenics has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $36.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of MacroGenics by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of MacroGenics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of MacroGenics by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MacroGenics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MacroGenics (Get Rating)

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MacroGenics (MGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.