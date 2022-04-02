Zacks: Analysts Expect Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Will Post Earnings of $7.78 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) will report earnings of $7.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Nucor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $7.98 and the lowest is $7.65. Nucor reported earnings of $3.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 151%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nucor will report full year earnings of $20.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.29 to $21.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $9.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nucor.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.07. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NUE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.33.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 16,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total value of $2,459,816.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total transaction of $432,207.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,639 shares of company stock worth $4,096,302 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 312.7% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $149.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.42 and a 200-day moving average of $115.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Nucor has a 52-week low of $75.60 and a 52-week high of $157.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.55%.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

