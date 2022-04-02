Zacks: Analysts Expect Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $185.69 Million

Equities research analysts expect Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) to post $185.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Standex International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $184.10 million to $187.28 million. Standex International reported sales of $172.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Standex International will report full-year sales of $736.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $732.90 million to $740.06 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $776.20 million, with estimates ranging from $775.29 million to $777.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Standex International.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $185.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.78 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS.

SXI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Standex International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Standex International from $136.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of NYSE:SXI traded up $2.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $102.78. The company had a trading volume of 66,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18. Standex International has a 12-month low of $86.30 and a 12-month high of $121.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Standex International’s payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Standex International during the third quarter valued at about $1,731,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Standex International by 214.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Standex International by 12.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 97,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,261,000 after purchasing an additional 10,952 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Standex International by 658.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,027,000 after purchasing an additional 70,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Standex International by 9.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

