Zacks: Analysts Expect Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) to Post $1.21 EPS

Brokerages expect that Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) will post $1.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.13. Vulcan Materials posted earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full year earnings of $6.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.13 to $9.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vulcan Materials.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VMC. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.87.

Shares of NYSE:VMC traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $184.18. The stock had a trading volume of 800,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,956. The company has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $182.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $163.00 and a 1 year high of $213.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 31.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,143,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,490,000 after purchasing an additional 22,686 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.4% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 100,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,989,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,743,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 98,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,696,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,047,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vulcan Materials (VMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.