Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $33.22 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) will report $33.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.99 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.87 billion. Alibaba Group posted sales of $28.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full-year sales of $133.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $130.62 billion to $135.52 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $151.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $148.74 billion to $156.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alibaba Group.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $14.95. The business had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.98 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BABA. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $247.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $216.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.47.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,805,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,520,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BABA traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $110.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,873,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,850,207. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.01. The stock has a market cap of $298.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.88. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $245.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

