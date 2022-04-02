Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Will Post Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.38. MarketAxess reported earnings per share of $2.11 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full-year earnings of $7.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.07 to $7.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.42 to $9.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MarketAxess.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). MarketAxess had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 36.90%. The business had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MKTX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $424.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point cut shares of MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $401.89.

NASDAQ MKTX traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $339.44. 338,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,877. MarketAxess has a 52-week low of $321.17 and a 52-week high of $546.16. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $358.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $382.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 41.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,417,000 after purchasing an additional 71,732 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in MarketAxess by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,542,000 after acquiring an additional 39,604 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 28,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,040,000 after acquiring an additional 15,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MarketAxess by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

