Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to Announce $0.60 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) will announce $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.90. Neurocrine Biosciences posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 81.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $2.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $5.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $312.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.72 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NBIX shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Neurocrine Biosciences to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.50.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded up $1.82 on Monday, reaching $95.57. 922,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,785. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $71.88 and a fifty-two week high of $108.01.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total transaction of $1,116,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 8,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total value of $803,647.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,913 shares of company stock worth $5,552,239 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 171,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,425,000 after acquiring an additional 18,279 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,618,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 12,369 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,011,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,039,000 after acquiring an additional 63,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,002,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

