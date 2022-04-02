Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) to Post $0.31 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Trade Desk’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.31. Trade Desk posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 121.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trade Desk will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.04. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Trade Desk.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.64 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TTD shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Trade Desk from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $623,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,084 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $441,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,053 shares of company stock worth $2,347,556 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1,101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,032,000 after buying an additional 19,127,872 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 999.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 14,234 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 851.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,490,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,120 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2,222.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 305,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,649,000 after purchasing an additional 292,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD opened at $72.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 253.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.52. Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $46.71 and a twelve month high of $114.09.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

