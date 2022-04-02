Zacks: Brokerages Expect ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) to Announce $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings. ChannelAdvisor posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ChannelAdvisor.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $45.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ECOM. TheStreet cut ChannelAdvisor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on ChannelAdvisor in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on ChannelAdvisor from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of ChannelAdvisor stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $16.32. 296,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,662. ChannelAdvisor has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $29.42. The company has a market capitalization of $496.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.93 and a 200 day moving average of $22.57.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 3,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $60,191.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in ChannelAdvisor in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 56.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in ChannelAdvisor by 39.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 81.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,058 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.

