Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.04 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Get Rating) will post $6.04 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cheniere Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $7.21 billion. Cheniere Energy reported sales of $3.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy will report full year sales of $24.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.19 billion to $29.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $21.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.00 billion to $28.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cheniere Energy.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE LNG opened at $142.09 on Friday. Cheniere Energy has a twelve month low of $70.51 and a twelve month high of $149.42.

About Cheniere Energy (Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

