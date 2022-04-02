Zacks: Brokerages Expect Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $56.31 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) to announce $56.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Silvergate Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $58.02 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $55.00 million. Silvergate Capital reported sales of $31.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Silvergate Capital will report full year sales of $294.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $282.96 million to $307.43 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $493.52 million, with estimates ranging from $433.42 million to $573.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Silvergate Capital.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $49.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.10 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 44.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SI shares. B. Riley started coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Silvergate Capital from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silvergate Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.45.

In related news, Director Michael Lempres acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.20 per share, with a total value of $56,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 3,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $340,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,022,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,871,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,360,000 after purchasing an additional 259,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SI traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $149.67. 561,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954,504. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Silvergate Capital has a 1 year low of $80.78 and a 1 year high of $239.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.79, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.57.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

