Zacks: Brokerages Expect Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.09 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.00 billion and the highest is $1.14 billion. Spirit AeroSystems posted sales of $900.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full year sales of $4.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $5.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.02 billion to $6.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.21). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 68.59% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.31) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

SPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

Spirit AeroSystems stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,059,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,310. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.65. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12 month low of $35.22 and a 12 month high of $53.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.77%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 10,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 175.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

