Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.59 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. Cheesecake Factory posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 195%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will report full-year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cheesecake Factory.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.10). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $776.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut Cheesecake Factory from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $52.50 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush upped their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAKE. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 204.5% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,371,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,697,000 after buying an additional 921,127 shares during the period. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter worth $30,051,000. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter worth $24,702,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 31.7% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,579,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,253,000 after buying an additional 379,860 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter worth $13,440,000. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE traded down $0.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.94. 893,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64. Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $65.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.68.

About Cheesecake Factory (Get Rating)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cheesecake Factory (CAKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.