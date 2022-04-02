Zacks Investment Research Downgrades EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) to Sell

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EVgo Services LLC provides fast charging network for electric vehicles. EVgo Services LLC, formerly known as Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of EVgo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of EVgo from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.29.

Shares of EVGO opened at $12.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.34. The company has a quick ratio of 10.80, a current ratio of 10.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82. EVgo has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $19.59.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVGO. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in EVgo in the third quarter valued at $84,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in EVgo in the third quarter valued at $451,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in EVgo in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in EVgo in the third quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in EVgo in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

About EVgo (Get Rating)

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

