Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) to Sell

According to Zacks, “Procore Technologies Inc. provides construction management software. Procore Technologies Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Procore Technologies to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho started coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.45.

PCOR opened at $60.07 on Thursday. Procore Technologies has a 52 week low of $48.50 and a 52 week high of $108.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.16% and a negative net margin of 47.53%. The business had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.21 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Procore Technologies will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 1,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $85,256.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William J.G. Griffith purchased 661,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.93 per share, for a total transaction of $33,039,679.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,819 shares of company stock worth $5,137,529.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,113,059,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 1,231.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,016,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,935,000 after acquiring an additional 11,113,486 shares in the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 2,113,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,993,000 after acquiring an additional 730,211 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 257.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,591,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,022,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,309,000 after acquiring an additional 500,144 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

