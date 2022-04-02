Zacks Investment Research Lowers ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage oncology company. It is focused on developing treatments which address mechanisms of therapeutic resistance. The company’s product candidate consists of ORIC-101 and ORIC-533 which are in clinical stage. ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ORIC Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.96.

ORIC stock opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.36. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $26.70. The firm has a market cap of $260.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.32.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.84) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dominic Piscitelli acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $321,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jacob Chacko purchased 257,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $1,280,492.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 367,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,092 in the last ninety days. 24.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORIC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 742,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,529,000 after purchasing an additional 185,456 shares during the last quarter. Regents of The University of California purchased a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,180,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 104,071.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 7,285 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 999,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $306,000. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

