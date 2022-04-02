Zacks Investment Research Lowers Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $118.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Raymond James have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Supported by a solid balance sheet position, the company has been undertaking strategic acquisitions. These efforts are expected to help the company enhance its service offerings, diversify revenues and expand footprint globally. Also, its efficient capital deployment activities seem sustainable on solid liquidity position, through which the company will likely continue to enhance shareholder value. However, the company's high dependence on the volatile nature of the capital markets to generate investment banking (IB) revenues makes us apprehensive. Elevated expenses are likely to hurt the bottom line to some extent.”

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RJF. StockNews.com lowered shares of Raymond James from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Raymond James from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $130.33.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $108.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.09. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $81.96 and a 12-month high of $117.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 20.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 18.77%.

In other Raymond James news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $2,138,713.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $1,721,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 1,780.0% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

