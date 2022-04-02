Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sana Biotechnology Inc. is focused on creating and delivering engineered cells as medicines for patients. The company involved in repairing and controlling genes, replacing missing or damaged cells as well as making its therapies. Sana Biotechnology Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SANA traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $8.68. 1,792,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,785. Sana Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $32.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.97 and a 200-day moving average of $14.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49.

Sana Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:SANA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($1.01). As a group, analysts expect that Sana Biotechnology will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Patrick Y. Yang acquired 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.30 per share, with a total value of $204,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 1,346.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sana Biotechnology (SANA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.