Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) to Buy

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $21.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.17% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “HORIZON BNCP-IN is a bank holding company. Through subsidiaries, they are engaged as a full-service commercial bank offering a broad range of commercial and retail banking services, corporate and individual trust and agency services, commercial and personal property and casualty insurance services and other services incident to banking. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of HBNC stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $18.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Horizon Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.17.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President James D. Neff sold 11,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $238,585.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President James D. Neff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBNC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 134.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 66,297 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 96.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 12,883 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 14.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 7,788 shares during the period. 53.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

