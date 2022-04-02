Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) to “Hold”

Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mitchells & Butlers Plc is engaged in restaurants & pubs business. The company’s brands include Sizzling Pubs, Vintage Inns, Harvester, Ember Inns, Toby Carvery, Crown Carveries, Castle, Nicholson’s, O’Neill’s, Alex, All Bar One, Miller & Carter, Browns, Innkeeper’s Lodge, Oak Tree, Orchid Pubs and Premium Country Pubs. Its business segment consists of Retail Operating and Property business. Retail Operating business manages Group’s retail operating units. Property business holds the Group’s freehold and leasehold property. Mitchells & Butlers Plc is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Europe raised Mitchells & Butlers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 310 ($4.06) to GBX 305 ($4.00) in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Mitchells & Butlers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mitchells & Butlers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.88.

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock opened at $3.10 on Thursday. Mitchells & Butlers has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $4.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.14.

Mitchells & Butlers Plc engages in the management of a chain of restaurants and pubs. Its brands include Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller&Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson’s, O’Neill’s and Ember Inns. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

