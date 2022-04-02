Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) to Strong-Buy

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $46.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.96% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Movado Group, Inc. is one of the world’s premier watchmakers. Movado Group designs, manufactures and distributes watches from ten of the most recognized and respected names in time: Movado, Concord, EBEL and ESQ Movado along with their Coach, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Tommy Hilfiger and Scuderia Ferrari licensed watch brands. From their Swiss luxury timepieces to our accessible fashion watches, each of their brands is recognized for its inherent quality and distinctive image within its price category. Collectively, their timepieces are sold throughout North and South America, Europe, Asia and the Far East. Between their manufacturing facilities in Switzerland, corporate headquarters in Paramus, New Jersey, USA and Bienne, Switzerland and their sales and distribution offices around the world, Movado Group. “

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

MOV opened at $38.67 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.57. The company has a market capitalization of $886.08 million, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.18. Movado Group has a 1 year low of $27.34 and a 1 year high of $48.66.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.52. Movado Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Movado Group will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $50,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander Grinberg sold 7,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $294,476.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,027 shares of company stock valued at $893,182. Corporate insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Movado Group by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 13,964 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Movado Group by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 12,863 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Movado Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Movado Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Movado Group by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 113,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 34,382 shares in the last quarter. 64.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Movado Group (Get Rating)

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, and Scuderia Ferrari.

