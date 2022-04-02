Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Pearson (NYSE:PSO) to Buy

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.66% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Pearson is a global media conglomerate. They publish books, periodicals, reports and screen-based services for professional communities worldwide, under brand names which include the Financial Times, Pitman Publishing and Churchill Livingstone. “

Get Pearson alerts:

PSO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pearson from GBX 720 ($9.43) to GBX 670 ($8.78) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pearson in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Pearson from GBX 703 ($9.21) to GBX 740 ($9.69) in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Pearson from GBX 930 ($12.18) to GBX 900 ($11.79) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Pearson in a report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pearson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $608.50.

NYSE PSO opened at $9.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Pearson has a one year low of $7.68 and a one year high of $12.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pearson in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,485,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Pearson by 795.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,017,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,545,000 after acquiring an additional 903,743 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Pearson by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,154,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,098,000 after acquiring an additional 573,682 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Pearson by 510.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 549,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 459,259 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Pearson by 2,690.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 363,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 350,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Pearson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pearson (PSO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.