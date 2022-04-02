Zacks Investment Research Upgrades UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) to Hold

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing urological pathologies with a focus on uro-oncology. The company’s product candidates include MitoGel and VesiGel which are in clinical trial stage. Its platform technologies include: RTGel and Immunotherapy. UroGen Pharma Ltd. is based in Ra’anana, Israel. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of UroGen Pharma from $34.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of UroGen Pharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

URGN stock opened at $8.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $182.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.29. UroGen Pharma has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $21.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.39.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.09). UroGen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 256.66% and a negative net margin of 230.67%. As a group, analysts predict that UroGen Pharma will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 8,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $62,118.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 46,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total transaction of $429,757.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,393 shares of company stock worth $508,835 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 9.0% during the third quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC now owns 684,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,517,000 after buying an additional 56,674 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in UroGen Pharma by 169.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 56,313 shares during the last quarter. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in UroGen Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $426,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in UroGen Pharma by 343.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 50,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in UroGen Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $177,000.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

