Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Short Interest Up 27.5% in March

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the February 28th total of 2,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of ZBH traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.73. 1,616,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,948,199. Zimmer Biomet has a 1-year low of $108.47 and a 1-year high of $180.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 67.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.62 and a 200 day moving average of $130.32.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

Several research firms have commented on ZBH. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $178.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.04.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $4,287,123.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 223.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,445,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $815,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,927 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,611,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,026,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,530,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $702,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,565,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $707,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

