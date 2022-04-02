ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.100-$2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $1 billion-$1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $988.10 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of ZimVie in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ZimVie in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an underperform rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ZIMV stock opened at $23.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. ZimVie has a 52 week low of $21.52 and a 52 week high of $50.40.

ZimVie Inc involved in the Dental and Spine markets which develops, manufactures and delivers a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat Spine pathologies and support Dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures. ZimVie Inc is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

