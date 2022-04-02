ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Major Shareholder Sells $1,677,336.62 in Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 29,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $1,677,336.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Carlyle Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 30th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 60,833 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $3,556,905.51.

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 209,360 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $12,163,816.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 100 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $5,700.00.

On Thursday, February 10th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 273,527 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $15,924,741.94.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 19,814 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total value of $1,143,664.08.

ZI stock opened at $60.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.84. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.86 and a fifty-two week high of $79.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.33.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $222.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.70 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,566.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZI. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.05.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

