Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.020-$-0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $91 million-$93 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.42 million.Zuora also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.070-$-0.030 EPS.

ZUO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Zuora from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.38.

Shares of NYSE:ZUO opened at $14.64 on Friday. Zuora has a one year low of $12.32 and a one year high of $23.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.61.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Zuora had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 47.44%. The company had revenue of $90.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sri Srinivasan sold 24,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $442,668.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 9,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $169,113.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 114,818 shares of company stock worth $1,969,682. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Zuora by 111.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,028,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,213,000 after buying an additional 541,469 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 183.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 714,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,345,000 after acquiring an additional 462,538 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zuora by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,148,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,222,000 after purchasing an additional 389,153 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Zuora in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $899,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Zuora by 100.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 45,402 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

