Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Announces Dividend of $0.17

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1687 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th.

ZURVY opened at $49.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 20.75, a quick ratio of 20.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.64. Zurich Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $38.43 and a twelve month high of $49.95.

ZURVY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 445 to CHF 480 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Zurich Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zurich Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.50.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

