Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ZNGA has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $9.86 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Zynga from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.64.

Shares of ZNGA stock opened at $9.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.10 and a beta of -0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.02 and its 200 day moving average is $7.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Zynga has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $11.37.

Zynga ( NASDAQ:ZNGA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.60 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.74%. Analysts anticipate that Zynga will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Zynga by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 26,885,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,069,000 after buying an additional 989,291 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 4.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 208,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 8,173 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 57.3% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 1,101,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,294,000 after purchasing an additional 401,184 shares in the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

