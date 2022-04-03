$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cars.com’s earnings. Cars.com posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cars.com will report full-year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.89 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cars.com.
Separately, Northcoast Research started coverage on Cars.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 155.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 57,563 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,303,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,779,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579,783 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the fourth quarter worth about $833,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the fourth quarter worth about $338,000. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:CARS traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.61. The stock had a trading volume of 367,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,676. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 146.11 and a beta of 2.03. Cars.com has a 1 year low of $11.53 and a 1 year high of $19.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
