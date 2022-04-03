$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cars.com’s earnings. Cars.com posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cars.com will report full-year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.89 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cars.com.

Separately, Northcoast Research started coverage on Cars.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

In related news, insider James F. Rogers sold 13,895 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $211,898.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider James F. Rogers sold 5,105 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $78,514.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 155.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 57,563 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,303,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,779,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579,783 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the fourth quarter worth about $833,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the fourth quarter worth about $338,000. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CARS traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.61. The stock had a trading volume of 367,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,676. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 146.11 and a beta of 2.03. Cars.com has a 1 year low of $11.53 and a 1 year high of $19.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

